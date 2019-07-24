VMA／泰勒絲、亞莉安娜超狂10入圍　「首設KPOP獎」BTS入圍4項

記者蕭采薇／綜合報導
歐美音樂界盛事MTV音樂錄影帶大獎（簡稱：VMA）入圍名單於台灣時間24日揭曉，兩大天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）與亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）均入圍10項，為本屆最大贏家。另一大亮點則是本屆首次設立KPOP獎項，再次證明韓流已經是全球流行文化中不可忽視的一塊。
▲泰勒絲。（圖／翻攝自IG／泰勒絲）
今年MTV音樂錄影帶大獎首度將KPOP納入評比，包括防彈少年團（BTS）與海爾希（Halsey）合作的歌曲《Boy With Luv》，以及BLACKPINK的《Kill This Love》，以及EXO的《Tempo》等歌曲都順利入圍。而防彈少年團除了「最佳KPOP歌曲」外，同時也入圍「最佳合作」、「最佳藝術指導」和「最佳舞蹈」共四獎，再次證明「世界彈」的威力。
▲防彈少年團入圍四項。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
同樣首次設立的還有「最具意義音樂錄影帶」，包括泰勒絲為聲援LGBTQ族群所拍攝的MV《You Need to Calm Down》，以及海爾希的《Nightmare》等共6首歌曲入圍。
泰勒絲睽違2年的新專輯《Lover》來勢洶洶，除了「最具意義音樂錄影帶」外，同時也入圍「年度音樂錄影帶」、「年度歌曲」兩項大獎，以及「最佳合作」、「最佳視覺效果」和「最佳攝影」等，共計10項入圍與亞莉安娜並列大贏家。
▲泰勒絲《You Need to Calm Down》MV入圍「最具意義音樂錄影帶」。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Taylor Swift）
亞莉安娜則以《thank u, next》入圍「年度音樂錄影帶」和「年度歌曲」、「最佳後製」和「最佳藝術指導」、「最佳嘻哈歌曲」以及「年度藝人」。今年以《7 rings》拿下告示牌7周冠軍，也足見2019年是亞莉安娜突飛猛進的一年。
此外，橫掃全球音樂圈和時尚界的怪奇比莉（Bllie Elish）初生之犢不畏虎，奪下包括「年度音樂錄影帶」、「最佳視覺效果」和「最佳攝影」等9項入圍，並將與亞莉安娜、強納斯兄弟（Jonas Brothers）等人爭奪「年度藝人」，堪稱年度新人王。
▲亞莉安娜10項入圍。（圖／CFP）
另外一位「最強新人」納斯小子（Lil Nas X），憑藉與鄉村天王比利雷希拉（Billy Ray Cyrus）合作的《Old Town Road》，已經在告示牌熱門單曲榜上蟬聯16週冠軍，追平紀錄成為歷史上最久冠軍紀錄的單曲。他也在今年獲得「年度音樂錄影帶」與「年度歌曲」等8項大獎入圍。2019年MTV音樂大獎將於8月26日舉行。
2019 MTV音樂錄影帶大獎 完整入圍名單
VIDEO OF THE YEAR（年度音樂錄影帶）
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR（年度藝人）
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR（年度歌曲）
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST NEW ARTIST（最佳新人）
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION（最佳合作）
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR（最佳強打星）
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP（最佳流行歌曲）
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Khalid – "Talk"
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST HIP HOP（最佳嘻哈歌曲）
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Cardi B – “Money”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
BEST R&B（最佳節奏藍調歌曲）
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
BEST K-POP（最佳KPOP歌曲）
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 – “Regular”
EXO – “Tempo”
BEST LATIN（最佳拉丁歌曲）
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
BEST DANCE（最佳舞曲）
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
BEST ROCK（最佳搖滾歌曲）
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
twenty one pilots – “My Blood”
VIDEO FOR GOOD（最具意義音樂錄影帶）
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST DIRECTION（最佳導演）
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS（最佳視覺效果）
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING（最佳後製）
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION（最佳藝術指導）
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY（最佳舞蹈）
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY（最佳攝影）
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides