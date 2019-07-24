VMA／泰勒絲、亞莉安娜超狂10入圍　「首設KPOP獎」BTS入圍4項

記者蕭采薇／綜合報導

歐美音樂界盛事MTV音樂錄影帶大獎（簡稱：VMA）入圍名單於台灣時間24日揭曉，兩大天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）與亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）均入圍10項，為本屆最大贏家。另一大亮點則是本屆首次設立KPOP獎項，再次證明韓流已經是全球流行文化中不可忽視的一塊。

▲泰勒絲。（圖／翻攝自IG／泰勒絲）

今年MTV音樂錄影帶大獎首度將KPOP納入評比，包括防彈少年團（BTS）與海爾希（Halsey）合作的歌曲《Boy With Luv》，以及BLACKPINK的《Kill This Love》，以及EXO的《Tempo》等歌曲都順利入圍。而防彈少年團除了「最佳KPOP歌曲」外，同時也入圍「最佳合作」、「最佳藝術指導」和「最佳舞蹈」共四獎，再次證明「世界彈」的威力。

▲防彈少年團入圍四項。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



同樣首次設立的還有「最具意義音樂錄影帶」，包括泰勒絲為聲援LGBTQ族群所拍攝的MV《You Need to Calm Down》，以及海爾希的《Nightmare》等共6首歌曲入圍。

泰勒絲睽違2年的新專輯《Lover》來勢洶洶，除了「最具意義音樂錄影帶」外，同時也入圍「年度音樂錄影帶」、「年度歌曲」兩項大獎，以及「最佳合作」、「最佳視覺效果」和「最佳攝影」等，共計10項入圍與亞莉安娜並列大贏家。

▲泰勒絲《You Need to Calm Down》MV入圍「最具意義音樂錄影帶」。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Taylor Swift）

亞莉安娜則以《thank u, next》入圍「年度音樂錄影帶」和「年度歌曲」、「最佳後製」和「最佳藝術指導」、「最佳嘻哈歌曲」以及「年度藝人」。今年以《7 rings》拿下告示牌7周冠軍，也足見2019年是亞莉安娜突飛猛進的一年。

此外，橫掃全球音樂圈和時尚界的怪奇比莉（Bllie Elish）初生之犢不畏虎，奪下包括「年度音樂錄影帶」、「最佳視覺效果」和「最佳攝影」等9項入圍，並將與亞莉安娜、強納斯兄弟（Jonas Brothers）等人爭奪「年度藝人」，堪稱年度新人王。

▲亞莉安娜10項入圍。（圖／CFP）

另外一位「最強新人」納斯小子（Lil Nas X），憑藉與鄉村天王比利雷希拉（Billy Ray Cyrus）合作的《Old Town Road》，已經在告示牌熱門單曲榜上蟬聯16週冠軍，追平紀錄成為歷史上最久冠軍紀錄的單曲。他也在今年獲得「年度音樂錄影帶」與「年度歌曲」等8項大獎入圍。2019年MTV音樂大獎將於8月26日舉行。

2019 MTV音樂錄影帶大獎 完整入圍名單

VIDEO OF THE YEAR（年度音樂錄影帶）

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR（年度藝人）

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR（年度歌曲）

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST（最佳新人）

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION（最佳合作）

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR（最佳強打星）

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP（最佳流行歌曲）

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – "Talk"

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP（最佳嘻哈歌曲）

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B（最佳節奏藍調歌曲）

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP（最佳KPOP歌曲）

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN（最佳拉丁歌曲）

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE（最佳舞曲）

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK（最佳搖滾歌曲）

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD（最具意義音樂錄影帶）

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION（最佳導演）

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS（最佳視覺效果）

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING（最佳後製）

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION（最佳藝術指導）

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY（最佳舞蹈）

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY（最佳攝影）

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides