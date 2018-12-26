ETtoday新聞雲手機版ETtoday星光雲APP新聞訂閱
《鬼入侵》僅排第3！　評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

文／DramaQueen

美國權威娛樂網站 Collider 評選2018年十大最佳 Netflix 影集，入選的節目類型相當多元，有美劇、英劇、動畫與廚藝實境秀，這幾部你都看了嗎？（collider

備註：點中英文片名超連結有更多影集介紹

TOP 10
 《獵奇餅乾女王的鬼屋甜點》（The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 9
 《馬男波傑克》（BoJack Horseman）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 8
 《青春無密語》（Big Mouth）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 7
 《內政保鑣》（Bodyguard）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 6
 《漫威潔西卡瓊斯》（Marvel's Jessica Jones）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 5
 《英國家庭烘焙大賽》（The Great British Baking Show）／台灣未上線

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 4
 《漫威夜魔俠》（Marvel's Daredevil）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 3
 《鬼入侵》（Haunting of Hill House）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 2
 《莎賓娜的顫慄冒險》（Chilling Adventures of Sabrina）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

TOP 1
 《GLOW：華麗女子摔角聯盟》（G.L.O.W. ）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

♦ 特別提及 ♦
 《附帶效應》（Collateral）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《巨怪獵人》（Trollhunters）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《去X的世界末日》（The End of the F***ing World）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《小鎮滋味》（Santa Clarita Diet）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《毒梟：墨西哥》（Narcos: Mexico）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《聖戰士：傳奇護衛》（Voltron: Legendary Defender）／台灣未上線

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《惡魔城》（Castlevania）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《漫威盧克凱奇》（Marvel's Luke Cage）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《親愛的白人》（Dear White People）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

《神娃之伊莎莉亞戰記》（She-Ra and the Princesses of Power）

Collider評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集。（圖／Netflix）

