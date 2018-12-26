《鬼入侵》僅排第3！　評選2018十大最佳Netflix影集

文／DramaQueen
美國權威娛樂網站 Collider 評選2018年十大最佳 Netflix 影集，入選的節目類型相當多元，有美劇、英劇、動畫與廚藝實境秀，這幾部你都看了嗎？（collider）
備註：點中英文片名超連結有更多影集介紹
TOP 10
《獵奇餅乾女王的鬼屋甜點》（The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell）
TOP 9
《馬男波傑克》（BoJack Horseman）
TOP 8
《青春無密語》（Big Mouth）
TOP 7
《內政保鑣》（Bodyguard）
TOP 6
《漫威潔西卡瓊斯》（Marvel's Jessica Jones）
TOP 5
《英國家庭烘焙大賽》（The Great British Baking Show）／台灣未上線
TOP 4
《漫威夜魔俠》（Marvel's Daredevil）
TOP 3
《鬼入侵》（Haunting of Hill House）
TOP 2
《莎賓娜的顫慄冒險》（Chilling Adventures of Sabrina）
TOP 1
《GLOW：華麗女子摔角聯盟》（G.L.O.W. ）
♦ 特別提及 ♦
《附帶效應》（Collateral）
《去X的世界末日》（The End of the F***ing World）
《聖戰士：傳奇護衛》（Voltron: Legendary Defender）／台灣未上線
《神娃之伊莎莉亞戰記》（She-Ra and the Princesses of Power）