奧斯卡入圍名單／漫威首度入圍最佳影片！《黑豹》改寫91年紀錄

記者洪文／綜合報導

第91屆奧斯卡入圍名單於台灣時間22日晚間9點20分公布，《黑豹》成為首部入圍最佳影片的漫威電影，改寫91年的紀錄。《一個巨星的誕生》布萊德利庫柏、女神卡卡入圍影帝、影后。

▲▼《黑豹》已死角色有望回歸續集。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／《黑豹》）

▲《黑豹》入圍奧斯卡多項大獎。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／《黑豹》）

奧斯卡重要獎項入圍名單

最佳影片

黑豹（Black Panther）
黑色黨徒（BlacKkKlansman）
波希米亞狂想曲（Bohemian Rhapsody）
真寵（The Favourite）
幸福綠皮書（Green Book）
羅馬（Roma）
一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）
為副不仁（Vice） 

最佳導演

史派克李（Spike Lee）／黑色黨徒（暫譯，BlacKkKlansman）
帕威帕利科斯基（Pawel Pawlikowski）／沒有煙硝的愛情（Cold War）
尤格藍西莫（Yorgos Lanthimos）／真寵（The Favourite）
艾方索柯朗（Alfonso Cuarón）／羅馬（Roma）
亞當麥凱（Adam McKay）／為副不仁（暫譯，Vice）

最佳男主角

克里斯汀貝爾（Christian Bale）／為副不仁（Vice）
布萊德利庫柏（Bradley Cooper）／一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）
威廉達佛（Willem Dafoe）／梵谷：在永恆之門（At Eternity’s Gate）
雷米馬利克（Rami Malek）／波希米亞狂想曲（Bohemian Rhapsody）
維果莫天森（Viggo Mortensen／幸福綠皮書（Green Book）

最佳女主角

雅莉薩阿帕里西歐（Yalitza Aparicio）／羅馬（Roma）
葛倫克蘿絲（Glenn Close）／愛・欺（The Wife）
奧莉薇雅柯爾曼（Olivia Colman）／真寵（The Favourite）
女神卡卡（Lady Gaga）／一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）
瑪莉莎麥卡錫（Melissa McCarthy）／你能原諒我嗎？（暫譯，Can You Ever Forgive Me?）

最佳男配角

馬赫夏拉阿里（Mahershala Ali）／幸福綠皮書（Green Book）
亞當崔佛（Adam Driver）／黑色黨徒（暫譯，BlacKkKlansman）
山姆艾略特（Sam Elliott）／一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）
理查·E·格蘭特（Richard E. Grant）／你能原諒我嗎？（暫譯，Can You Ever Forgive Me?）
山姆洛克威爾（Sam Rockwell）／為副不仁（暫譯，Vice）

最佳女配角

艾美亞當斯（Amy Adams）／為副不仁（暫譯，Vice）
克萊兒芙伊（Claire Foy）／登月先鋒（First Man）
艾瑪史東（Emma Stone）／真寵（The Favourite）
瑞秋懷茲（Rachel Weisz）／真寵（The Favourite）
蕾吉娜金恩（Regina King）／假如比爾街能說話（暫譯，If Beale Street Could Talk）

最佳原著劇本

真寵（The Favourite）
牧師的最後誘惑（First Reformed）
幸福綠皮書（Green Book）
羅馬（Roma）
為副不仁（Vice）

最佳改編劇本

黑色黨徒（暫譯，BlacKkKlansman）
你能原諒我嗎？（暫譯，Can You Ever Forgive Me?）
西部老巴的故事（Ballad of Buster Scruggs）
假如比爾街能說話（暫譯，If Beale Street Could Talk）
一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）

最佳原創電影音樂
黑豹（Black Panther）
黑色黨徒（BlacKkKlansman）
假如比爾街能說話（暫譯，If Beale Street Could Talk）
犬之島（Isle Of Dogs）
愛・滿人間（Mary Poppins Returns）

最佳原創電影歌曲
All The Stars／黑豹（Black Panther）
I’ll Fight／RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go／愛・滿人間（Mary Poppins Returns）
Shallow／一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings／西部老巴的故事（Ballad of Buster Scruggs）

最佳美術設計
黑豹（Black Panther）
真寵（The Favourite）
登月先鋒（First Man）
愛・滿人間（Mary Poppins Returns）
羅馬（Roma）

最佳攝影
沒有煙硝的愛情（Cold War）
真寵（The Favourite）
羅馬（Roma）
無主之作（Never Look Away）
一個巨星的誕生（A Star is Born）

最佳剪輯
黑色黨徒（暫譯，BlacKkKlansman）
波希米亞狂想曲（Bohemian Rhapsody）
黑豹（Black Panther）
幸福綠皮書（Green Book）
為副不仁（Vice）

最佳服裝設計
黑豹（Black Panther）
真寵（The Favourite）
愛．滿人間（Mary Poppins Returns）
雙后傳（Mary Queen of Scots）

最佳聲音剪輯
黑豹（Black Panther）
波希米亞狂想曲（Bohemian Rhapsody）
登月先鋒（First Man）
噤界（A Quiet Place）
羅馬（Roma）

最佳混音
黑豹（Black Panther）
波希米亞狂想曲（Bohemian Rhapsody）
登月先鋒（First Man）
羅馬（Roma）
一個巨星的誕生（A Star Is Born）

最佳視覺特效
復仇者聯盟3：無限之戰（Avengers: Infinity War）
摯友維尼（Christopher Robin）
登月先鋒（First Man）
一級玩家（Ready Player One）
星際大戰外傳：韓索羅（Solo: A Star Wars Story）

最佳梳化
西部老巴的故事（Ballad of Buster Scruggs）
黑豹（Black Panther）
真寵（The Favourite）
愛・滿人間（Mary Poppins Returns）
雙后傳（Mary Queen of Scots）

最佳動畫
超人特攻隊2（Incredibles 2）
犬之島（isle of Dogs）
未來的未來（Mirai）
無敵破壞王2：網路大暴走（Ralph Breaks the Internet）
蜘蛛人：新宇宙（Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse）

最佳外語片
我想有個家（黎巴嫩）
羅馬（墨西哥）
沒有煙硝的愛情（波蘭）
無主之作（德國）
小偷家族（日本）

最佳紀錄片
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

最佳動畫短片
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

最佳紀錄短片
Detainment Fauve Marguerite Mother Skin

