憑禮服認出「腐屍是頭等艙貴族」　鐵達尼號最後一艘救生艇影像曝光

文／紅豆Q粉粿

一批「鐵達尼號」的珍貴歷史照片在近日曝光，然而，也讓人深感遺憾。

根據外媒報導，當鐵達尼號沈船事件發生後的一個月，一艘名為「RMS Oceanic」的英國郵輪在事發海域200英里遠的位置，發現一艘救生船！該艘救生船正是鐵達尼號出事當下，最後一艘駛離的救生船。

郵輪船務人員也在海裡找到三具已經腐爛的屍體，藉由屍體的衣物判斷，救生艇上是兩名消防人員和一名來自頭等艙的乘客，名為Thomson Beattie，當時他坐上救生艇準備逃離時，身上還穿著正式的晚禮服，顯示他在事發前，正參加船艙裡的晚宴派對。除此之外，郵輪船務人員也找到一枚結婚戒指。

救生艇上另有重要文件，日期被標註為1912年5月13日。

根據郵輪船務人員描述，屍體已經嚴重發爛，當他們把屍體抬起時，腐爛的雙臂直接掉下來，嚇壞現場所有人，他們隨即為三具屍體進行海葬。

寫到此，再度想起鐵達尼號電影情節，仍不禁感到遺憾呀！

VIA dailymail

