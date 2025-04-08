DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會

記者劉宜庭／綜合報導

南韓知名人氣DJ SODA昨（7日）迎來37歲生日，卻在社群平台發出一則讓粉絲揪心的訊息。她透露自己在從台北飛往香港的班機上，遺失了一支裝有重要工作檔案的全新手機。儘管她明確指出手機遺留在商務艙座位上，但航空公司回覆未收到失物，且班機已再次起飛，讓她感到極度心碎與無助。

▲DJ SODA遺失手機十分難過。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

DJ SODA表示，這支黑色鈦金屬色的 iPhone 16 Pro 僅用於拍攝工作，未安裝SIM卡，且鎖屏為預設畫面。手機中，儲存了她最近1個月巡演期間，所有珍貴的影像與影片素材，「所以裡面沒有任何可能暴露我私人生活的個人照片」。

然而，DJ SODA也表示：「手機裡有非常重要的工作相關照片和影片，如果找不到，會造成一些麻煩和誤會。」她強調：「如果輸入密碼 0000 並查看相簿，就會發現裡面只有與內容相關的照片，這可以幫助證明這支手機是我的。」

▲DJ SODA常在社群網站分享工作點滴。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

DJ SODA也在文末懇求，如果有好心人拾獲這支手機，請與她聯繫，「我將萬分感激，並會提供酬謝以表感謝。」她並附上聯絡方式，盼望能透過大眾力量尋回手機。此消息也引發粉絲熱議，不少人留言祝她生日快樂之餘，也希望手機能早日物歸原主。

【DJ SODA全文】

It’s my birthday today, and I’m really heartbroken.

I left my new phone in my business class seat on a @chinaairlines.tw flight from Taipei to Hong Kong flight number CI919 today, and unfortunately the airline says there’s no lost item reported, and the plane has already departed again.

It had all the videos and photos I took during my tour, even though I didn’t get any sleep. I worked so hard yesterday and today too…but now all the data is gone.

There are very important work-related videos and photos which I worked so hard on that phone and it causes some issues and conflicts if I don’t find it.

I was only using it for filming—like an empty device—so it didn’t have a SIM card.

it’s the iPhone 16 Pro black titanium color with clear phone case.

The lost phone is used only for filming for a month while I was touring lately, so there are no personal photos that could expose my private life.

The lock screen is just the default wallpaper.

If you enter the passcode 0000 and check the photo gallery, you’ll see that it only contains content-related photos, which can help confirm that the phone belongs to me.

If anyone finds it, please help me to get it back. There will be a reward as a thank-you for the person who returns it. Please send me dm or email deejaysodaofficial@gmail.com

今天是我的生日，我真的感到非常心碎。

我今天在中華航空 CI919 班機（從台北飛往香港）的商務艙座位上遺失了我的新手機。不幸的是，航空公司表示沒有收到任何失物回報，而且飛機已經再次起飛了。

手機裡有非常重要的工作相關照片和影片，如果找不到，會造成一些麻煩和誤會。這支手機只是用來拍攝的，裡面沒有插入 SIM 卡. 這支遺失的手機是我最近公演期間使用了一個月的拍攝用手機，所以裡面沒有任何可能暴露我私人生活的個人照片。鎖屏畫面是基本鎖屏。如果輸入密碼 0000 並查看相簿，就會發現裡面只有與內容相關的照片，這可以幫助證明這支手機是我的。

如果有人撿到了這支手機，懇請您與我聯繫，我將萬分感激，並會提供酬謝以表感謝。請透過私訊或發送電子郵件至 deejaysodaofficial@gmail.com 與我聯絡。

我難過到完全忘了寫下手機的型號 —— 是一支黑色鈦金屬的 iPhone 16 Pro，搭配透明手機殼。