ETtoday新聞雲手機版ETtoday星光雲APP攝影棚租借新聞訂閱
粉絲團：ETtoday星光雲ETtoday看電影韓星爆爆

DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會

記者劉宜庭／綜合報導

南韓知名人氣DJ SODA昨（7日）迎來37歲生日，卻在社群平台發出一則讓粉絲揪心的訊息。她透露自己在從台北飛往香港的班機上，遺失了一支裝有重要工作檔案的全新手機。儘管她明確指出手機遺留在商務艙座位上，但航空公司回覆未收到失物，且班機已再次起飛，讓她感到極度心碎與無助。

▲DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

▲DJ SODA遺失手機十分難過。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

DJ SODA表示，這支黑色鈦金屬色的 iPhone 16 Pro 僅用於拍攝工作，未安裝SIM卡，且鎖屏為預設畫面。手機中，儲存了她最近1個月巡演期間，所有珍貴的影像與影片素材，「所以裡面沒有任何可能暴露我私人生活的個人照片」。

然而，DJ SODA也表示：「手機裡有非常重要的工作相關照片和影片，如果找不到，會造成一些麻煩和誤會。」她強調：「如果輸入密碼 0000 並查看相簿，就會發現裡面只有與內容相關的照片，這可以幫助證明這支手機是我的。」

▲DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）▲DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

▲DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）▲DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

▲DJ SODA常在社群網站分享工作點滴。（圖／翻攝自IG／DJ SODA）

DJ SODA也在文末懇求，如果有好心人拾獲這支手機，請與她聯繫，「我將萬分感激，並會提供酬謝以表感謝。」她並附上聯絡方式，盼望能透過大眾力量尋回手機。此消息也引發粉絲熱議，不少人留言祝她生日快樂之餘，也希望手機能早日物歸原主。

【DJ SODA全文】

It’s my birthday today, and I’m really heartbroken.
I left my new phone in my business class seat on a @chinaairlines.tw flight from Taipei to Hong Kong flight number CI919 today, and unfortunately the airline says there’s no lost item reported, and the plane has already departed again.

It had all the videos and photos I took during my tour, even though I didn’t get any sleep. I worked so hard yesterday and today too…but now all the data is gone.
There are very important work-related videos and photos which I worked so hard on that phone and it causes some issues and conflicts if I don’t find it.
I was only using it for filming—like an empty device—so it didn’t have a SIM card.
it’s the iPhone 16 Pro black titanium color with clear phone case.
The lost phone is used only for filming for a month while I was touring lately, so there are no personal photos that could expose my private life.
The lock screen is just the default wallpaper.
If you enter the passcode 0000 and check the photo gallery, you’ll see that it only contains content-related photos, which can help confirm that the phone belongs to me.

If anyone finds it, please help me to get it back. There will be a reward as a thank-you for the person who returns it. Please send me dm or email deejaysodaofficial@gmail.com

今天是我的生日，我真的感到非常心碎。
我今天在中華航空 CI919 班機（從台北飛往香港）的商務艙座位上遺失了我的新手機。不幸的是，航空公司表示沒有收到任何失物回報，而且飛機已經再次起飛了。

手機裡有非常重要的工作相關照片和影片，如果找不到，會造成一些麻煩和誤會。這支手機只是用來拍攝的，裡面沒有插入 SIM 卡. 這支遺失的手機是我最近公演期間使用了一個月的拍攝用手機，所以裡面沒有任何可能暴露我私人生活的個人照片。鎖屏畫面是基本鎖屏。如果輸入密碼 0000 並查看相簿，就會發現裡面只有與內容相關的照片，這可以幫助證明這支手機是我的。

如果有人撿到了這支手機，懇請您與我聯繫，我將萬分感激，並會提供酬謝以表感謝。請透過私訊或發送電子郵件至 deejaysodaofficial@gmail.com 與我聯絡。

我難過到完全忘了寫下手機的型號 —— 是一支黑色鈦金屬的 iPhone 16 Pro，搭配透明手機殼。

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

最新勁爆影劇話題，按「讚」加入星光雲

海洋公園員工生日怎麼過？被合力丟進海豚池同事在旁笑瘋

推薦閱讀

吳姍儒「轉賣公關品」被抓包！　傳接棒《一字千金》私下作風惹議

吳姍儒「轉賣公關品」被抓包！　傳接棒《一字千金》私下作風惹議

《機智醫生》楊碩亨、秋敏荷要結婚了！醫院公告曝光　劇迷含淚：終於等到

《機智醫生》楊碩亨、秋敏荷要結婚了！醫院公告曝光　劇迷含淚：終於等到

廣末涼子「車禍現場照」瘋傳！　隧道內追撞…車頭全毀滿地碎片

廣末涼子「車禍現場照」瘋傳！　隧道內追撞…車頭全毀滿地碎片

許允樂遭黑粉攻擊「精神崩潰胃出血」！張兆志爆內幕「槓30年好友」深夜開戰

許允樂遭黑粉攻擊「精神崩潰胃出血」！張兆志爆內幕「槓30年好友」深夜開戰

浩角翔起請辭《食尚》7年「回TVBS進度卡關」！知情人士爆內幕

浩角翔起請辭《食尚》7年「回TVBS進度卡關」！知情人士爆內幕

「古裝男神」退圈1年宣告復出！　昔合作歐陽娜娜翻紅…為病父暫別

「古裝男神」退圈1年宣告復出！　昔合作歐陽娜娜翻紅…為病父暫別

廣末涼子出車禍「醫院踢護理師」被逮捕！　3月才來台大港開唱

廣末涼子出車禍「醫院踢護理師」被逮捕！　3月才來台大港開唱

快訊／廣末涼子宣布暫停演藝活動！　踹護理師「全因陷入恐慌」急謝罪

快訊／廣末涼子宣布暫停演藝活動！　踹護理師「全因陷入恐慌」急謝罪

金秀賢《Good Day》畫面全刪！　坐C位被白線「強制P掉」

金秀賢《Good Day》畫面全刪！　坐C位被白線「強制P掉」

TANK「心肝移植成功」瀕亡過程曝！一度心臟衰竭悲觀等死　成亞洲首例

TANK「心肝移植成功」瀕亡過程曝！一度心臟衰竭悲觀等死　成亞洲首例

《星漢》男星工作人員嗆路人！　他困電梯脫口「真無語」掀議

《星漢》男星工作人員嗆路人！　他困電梯脫口「真無語」掀議

蔡尚樺股票慘賠200萬！　爆上月「脫手10張台積電」原因曝：逃過一劫

蔡尚樺股票慘賠200萬！　爆上月「脫手10張台積電」原因曝：逃過一劫

更多影劇新聞 回 ETtoday 首頁

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]※

熱門新聞更多

吳姍儒「轉賣公關品」被抓包！　傳接棒《一字千金》私下作風惹議

《機智醫生》楊碩亨、秋敏荷要結婚了！醫院公告曝光　劇迷含淚：終於等到

廣末涼子「車禍現場照」瘋傳！　隧道內追撞…車頭全毀滿地碎片

許允樂遭黑粉攻擊「精神崩潰胃出血」！張兆志爆內幕「槓30年好友」深夜開戰

浩角翔起請辭《食尚》7年「回TVBS進度卡關」！知情人士爆內幕

「古裝男神」退圈1年宣告復出！　昔合作歐陽娜娜翻紅…為病父暫別

廣末涼子出車禍「醫院踢護理師」被逮捕！　3月才來台大港開唱

快訊／廣末涼子宣布暫停演藝活動！　踹護理師「全因陷入恐慌」急謝罪

金秀賢《Good Day》畫面全刪！　坐C位被白線「強制P掉」

TANK「心肝移植成功」瀕亡過程曝！一度心臟衰竭悲觀等死　成亞洲首例

  ← 最新勁爆影劇話題，按「讚」加入星光雲

關鍵字

DJ SODA

讀者迴響

最新新聞更多

  1. 宥勝堅復出「背後有盤算｣！她氣罵：台灣觀眾很賤？　對性犯罪超寬容
  2. 演唱會當天「緊急宣布取消」！　日創作歌手道歉聲明
  3. 快訊／廣末涼子宣布暫停演藝活動！　踹護理師「全因陷入恐慌」急謝罪
  4. 見宥勝上片時機「心機算盡」　李怡貞：黃子佼有說永遠不會原諒你
  5. 廣末涼子「車禍現場照」瘋傳！　隧道內追撞…車頭全毀滿地碎片
  6. 宥勝2度發聲復出決心：在這條路持續前行！　懺悔性騷「慈惠真的偉大」
  7. DJ SODA遺失手機心碎了！　內有重要工作影片：會造成麻煩跟誤會
  8. 鐵肺王子爆「再婚圈外女友」！楊培安分居前妻多年…前年底剛離婚
  9. 小孟老師／4月8日星座運勢　雙子算錢精得很「桃花不斷」
  10. 27歲BL劇男星才爆U2約色女粉！　張家陞大2歲圈內女友認「已分手」

熱門快報

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

2025 ETtoday斥詐風雲論壇 4/17 盛大舉行，串連政府x企業，聯手E網打盡詐騙陷阱！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

娛樂星光雲粉絲團ET看電影粉絲團韓星爆爆粉絲團
我要投稿人才招募關於我們廣告刊登/合作提案客服信箱服務條款隱私權政策著作權聲明免責聲明
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved. 電話：+886-2-5555-6366