記者潘慧中／綜合報導

香港混血女星謝嘉怡原本養了3隻毛小孩，萬萬沒想到15日帶牠們出門散完步，只剩下1隻平安回家，讓她隔天沉重地還原心碎過程，「對人性失去了信任。」

▲謝嘉怡原本養了3隻毛小孩。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／lisamarie_tse）



謝嘉怡透露當天選擇了一條新的散步路線，未料竟有惡人「在路上放置了被毒藥污染的肉塊」，當她找到Peachy和Summer兩隻愛犬時，她們已經倒下並出現抽搐。不幸的是，Peachy在還沒到達獸醫院前就離開了，而Summer也在不久後去世，「獸醫告訴我們，這些食物被摻入了神經毒素，毒藥迅速攻擊大腦，幾乎無法挽救。」

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

▲Peachy和Summer接連離世。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／lisamarie_tse）



兩隻寶貝毛小孩無法再一起回家，讓謝嘉怡痛徹心扉，「為什麼今天醒來時，我的心中竟然留下了這麼大的兩個空洞？」同時，她也很困惑為何會有人想毒害動物，「這一切都是經過精心策劃的。他們準備了一整隻烤雞、香腸和其他動物會喜歡的肉，甚至還特地放在盤子上，吸引牠們上鉤。」

▲謝嘉怡公開被下毒的東西。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／lisamarie_tse）



謝嘉怡一度對人性失去信任，但想到當下在途中遇到的陌生人，跟著她走到大馬路邊攔下計程車；試圖拿牛奶幫助她的寶貝的人；雖然不願載狗，但最後因看到她的慌張而改變心意的司機，甚至分毫未收；還有盡全力搶救的獸醫；以及深夜特地傳訊息關心她的護士，「讓我重新相信，這個世界上還是有善良的人存在。」

▲謝嘉怡最後只帶著Leo回家。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／lisamarie_tse）



因此，謝嘉怡16日決定為兩隻毛小孩發聲，不希望再看到有其他動物因此白白犧牲，「怎麼能允許這些毒物被合法販售？我們該怎麼做，才能讓簡單的一次散步變得安全？為什麼這類產品的販售沒有任何監管？一個人能毒害動物，那又有什麼能阻止他們傷害人類？」

謝嘉怡IG全文：

* Trigger post warning *

It is with the heaviest of heartbroken hearts that I write this. Yesterday afternoon I set out on a walk with my 3 babies, yet I was only able to return home with just Leo. We tried a new path at SHE SHAN village, Lam Tsuen. Where some very disgusting, horrible and unforgivable person had decided to leave a meat feast laced with poison on the route. By the time I got to the girls, they started to drop and take seizures. Unfortunately peachy didn’t make it to the vet, and summer passed very soon after. The vet told us they laced it with neurotoxins meaning it hit their brain immediately and there was little to be done.

I am so utterly confused and destroyed, why didn’t my girls make it home with me? Why did I wake up today with two huge holes in my heart? What was the need to kill two innocent little girls? And whilst I am destroyed, the person who did this is just carrying on their day as normal, probably heading to see if any animal took the bait.

Yesterday I lost my faith In humanity, but the man I met on the trail followed me to the main road and hailed a taxi for me, to the people at the bus stop who tried to get milk to help them, to the taxi driver who didn’t want to take dogs but seen the sheer panic and distress of carrying two dying dogs was having took us anyway, and didn’t charge us a penny. To the vets who tried their hardest and to the vet nurse who messaged me in the middle of the night just to check up on Leo and me. They restored my faith that there are good people out there.

And today I wake up ready to stand up for my babies, not to have let them die for no reason, and advocate for change. How can this be legal to buy these products to do this? How can we make a simple walk safe for our babies? And why is there no safeguarding on these products being sold? If someone can poison an animal what is to stop them from doing it to a human?

These poisons can kill us too. As you can see from the last photo, this was very well planned out. They had a whole roast Chicken, sausages and other meats that any animal would love, they even served it on a plate for them.

Good night my baby G and goodnight peachybum-

* 以下內容可能引起不適 *

我帶著無比沉重和破碎的心情寫下這段話。昨天下午，我帶著我的三個寶貝出去散步，但最後卻只能帶著Leo一個回家。我們選擇了一條新路，位於林村佘山村附近。那裡有一個令人作嘔、可怕且不可原諒的人，竟在路上放置了被毒藥污染的肉塊。當我找到我的兩個女孩時，她們已經開始癱倒，並出現抽搐。不幸的是，Peachy在還沒到達獸醫院時就離開了，而Summer也在不久後去世。獸醫告訴我們，這些食物被摻入了神經毒素，毒藥迅速攻擊大腦，幾乎無法挽救。

我感到無比困惑和心碎，為什麼我的兩個寶貝沒能跟我一起回家？為什麼今天醒來時，我的心中竟然留下了這麼大的兩個空洞？是什麼原因，讓人必須傷害兩個無辜的小生命？而當我痛不欲生時，那個做出這件事的人卻可能若無其事地過著一天，甚至可能回到那裡看看有沒有動物中了毒。

昨晚我對人性失去了信任，但那位在小徑上遇見的陌生人，跟著我走到大馬路邊攔下了計程車；在公車站旁那些試著拿牛奶幫助我寶貝的人；看到我抱著兩隻垂死的狗時，儘管不願載狗，但最後因為看到我的絕望和慌張，仍然載我們前往獸醫院的司機，甚至一分錢也沒有收取；還有盡全力搶救的獸醫，以及在深夜特地發訊息關心我和Leo的獸醫護士。這些人讓我重新相信，這個世界上還是有善良的人存在。

今天，我醒來決定為我的寶貝們挺身而出，不能讓她們白白犧牲，我要為改變發聲。怎麼能允許這些毒物被合法販售？我們該怎麼做，才能讓簡單的一次散步變得安全？為什麼這類產品的販售沒有任何監管？一個人能毒害動物，那又有什麼能阻止他們傷害人類？

這些毒藥同樣能奪走我們的生命。從最後一張照片可以看出，這一切都是經過精心策劃的。他們準備了一整隻烤雞、香腸和其他動物會喜歡的肉，甚至還特地放在盤子上，吸引牠們上鉤。

晚安，我的寶貝G，晚安，Peachybum。