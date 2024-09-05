ETtoday新聞雲手機版ETtoday星光雲APP新聞訂閱
2024年「亞洲影視內容大獎」完整獲獎名單公布

記者許逸群／台北報導

2024年「亞洲影視內容大獎」今（5日）首次在台灣舉行頒獎典禮，共計提名來自亞洲13個國家的140多個節目，展示了亞洲區域內多平台的優質影視內容。現場由台灣知名DJ Dennis主持，並由知名歌手鄭雙雙為典禮開場演出，為了照顧來自各國的與會嘉賓，兩人也都在台上展現了精彩的「雙聲道」。

▲2024年「亞洲影視內容大獎」。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

▲台灣歌手鄭雙雙為典禮帶來開場演出。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

不同於一般影展或是台灣的「三金」典禮，「亞洲影視內容」頒獎現場的氛圍中，明顯感受出與會者的目標似乎不是奪獎，已經交出了最好作品的參與單位，對他們來說更像是一場「after party」。每每宣布得獎名單後，都是全場為其歡呼，並無高低之分，各國的影視單位交流成了活動的主軸。

▲2024年「亞洲影視內容大獎」。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

▲本屆所有獲獎者合影。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

第5屆亞洲影視內容大獎於今晚在台北舉行現場及線上直播的頒獎典禮，並揭曉了本年度的獲獎者。獲獎者來自亞洲多個國家，包括台灣、泰國、日本、韓國、蒙古、馬來西亞、新加坡、印尼等，這些獲獎者代表了電視廣播與製作人、串流媒體及線上平台的頂尖表現。

▲2024年「亞洲影視內容大獎」。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

▲亞洲影視內容大獎的主席Janine Stein、香港演員高海寧，KC Global Media Co-Founder、President and CEO 錢宗祺。（圖／ContentAsia提供）

亞洲影視內容大獎的主席Janine Stein表示：「亞洲故事和娛樂內容在全球螢幕上的傳播力量毋庸置疑。我們看到業界在提升製作技能、優化流程以及加大從編劇到製片設施的投資方面取得了明顯的成效。儘管媒體行業面臨廣泛的變革，我們始終堅信好故事的力量，這也是ContentAsia在2006年創立的初衷。」

2024亞洲影視內容大獎獲獎名單
最佳亞洲戲劇（區域/國際市場）Best Asian Drama for a Regional and/or International Market
金獎 – The Betrayal (เกมรักทรยศ)，BEC World PCL / Channel 3 / Juvenile
Traces of Grace，NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) / OTTIMO
銀獎 – The Last Man: The Blind Profiler，Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.
銅獎 – ENIGMA，GMMTV CO., LTD. AND PARBDEE TAWESUK CO., LTD.

最佳亞洲戲劇（單一亞洲市場）Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia
金獎 – Ratu Adil，Vidio / Frontier Pictures
銀獎 – Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle，Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.
銅獎 – Pertaruhan The Series 2，Vidio / Screenplay Films

最佳戲劇類電視節目導演 Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme
金獎 – Tushar Hiranandani for “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story”， Applause Entertainment / Studio Next / Sony LIV
銀獎 – Lee Myungwoo for “Boyhood“，Coupang Play / THE STUDIO M
銅獎 – Hadrah Daeng Ratu for "Cinta Pertama Ayah"，Vidio / Sky Films

最佳戲劇類改編電視節目（亞洲）Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia
金獎 – Kafas，Applause Entertainment / Madiba Entertainment / Sony LIV
銀獎 – Start Up，True CJ Creations Co., Ltd.
銅獎 – Second Chance Thailand，NBCUniversal Formats / ONE31 Company Limited

最佳非戲劇類改編電視節目（亞洲）Best TV Format Adaptation (Unscripted) in Asia
金獎 – Family Feud Malaysia，Astro Malaysia
銀獎 – MasterChef Singapore Season 4，Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Beach House Pictures, GroupM Motion Entertainment
銅獎 – Master of Photography Mongolia，NBCUniversal Formats / EDU TV

最佳亞洲製作電視節目/劇集男主角 Best Male Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
金獎 – ARJO ATAYDE as Anton dela Rosa in “Cattleya Killer”， ABS-CBN Studios / Nathan Studios, Inc. / Prime Video
銀獎 – Tuen Wai Meng as Larry in “128 Circle” Season 3，Weiyu Films / Mediacorp
銅獎 – Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi in “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story”， Applause Entertainment / Studio Next / Sony LIV
Tony Eusoff as Aaron Pestana in “Chiron”， Mediacorp Pte Ltd / Papahan Films Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作電視節目/劇集女主角 Best Female Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
金獎 – Charmaine Sheh (佘詩曼) as Man Wai-Sum in “The QUEEN Of News”， Television Broadcasts Limited
銀獎 – Lusi Zhao as Sun Toutou in “Gen Z”， Youhug Media
銅獎 – Chantalle Ng as Lin Zhen Yu in "All That Glitters"，Mediacorp Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作電視節目/劇集男配角 Best Supporting Actor in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
金獎 – Jeremie J. Tobing as HAIKAL in TIRA，SCREENPLAY BUMILANGIT and DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
銀獎 – Teuku Rifnu Wikana as Darma in ”Cinta Pertama Ayah”， Vidio / Sky Films
銅獎 – Zhai Siming as Ma Zhong Yi in “My One And Only”， Mediacorp Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作電視節目/劇集女配角 Best Supporting Actress in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
金獎 – Samantha Ko (高海寧) as Hui Sze-ching in “The QUEEN Of News”， Television Broadcasts Limited
銀獎 – Fiza Thomas as Sara in “Mati Hidup Balik”， Astro Malaysia
銅獎 – Kelly Cheung as Ting Yeuk-ning in ”Narcotics Heroes”， Television Broadcasts Limited

最佳亞洲電影/電視電影 Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie
金獎 – Trespassers，Nippon TV / AX-ON Inc. / MASEKI GEINOSHA
銀獎 – Firefly，GMA Pictures
銅獎 – A VERY GOOD GIRL，ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc.

最佳亞洲 LGBTQ+ 節目 Best Asian LGBTQ+ Programme
金獎 – LAST TWILIGHT，GMMTV CO., LTD.
銀獎 – Boys Like Boys，Portico Media Co., Ltd
銅獎 – ONLY FRIENDS，GMMTV CO., LTD.

最佳亞洲電視節目/劇集音效設計 Best Sound Design for an Asian TV Programme/Series
金獎 – Operandi Gerhana，Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Infinite Studios
銀獎 – ENIGMA，GMMTV CO., LTD. AND PARBDEE TAWESUK CO., LTD.
銅獎 – Tom and Jerry，Warner Bros. Discovery / AUM Animation Studios, India / The Tuning Folk

最佳亞洲電視節目或電影原創歌曲 Best Original Song for an Asian TV Programme or Movie
金獎 – Ayuh OST “Polis Evo 3”， Astro Shaw / Rocketfuel Entertainment Sdn Bhd銀獎 – Alone (จม) OST "The Betrayal" (เกมรักทรยศ)，BEC World PCL / Channel 3 / Chandelier Music
銅獎 – BEAST INSIDE OST. “THE JUNGLE”， GMMTV CO., LTD.

最佳亞洲短版劇集 Best Short-form Drama Series Made in Asia
金獎 – ZOOMERS，ABS-CBN Studios / Star Magic / Made for YouTube
銀獎 – The Mosque Kiblatku ，Astro Malaysia
銅獎 – Hype Hafiz，Astro Malaysia

最佳亞洲談話節目 Best Asian Talk Show
金獎 – Hear U Out 4，Mediacorp Pte Ltd
銀獎 – Uncommon Cuts – Hello, Migrant Workers，Hakka TV
銅獎 – Kita Indonesia，PT. Surya Citra Televisi / Liputan 6

最佳亞洲原創實境/競賽節目 Best Original Reality and/or Competition Programme
金獎 – Innovathon，Astro Malaysia
銀獎 – Crush on You 2.0，Astro Malaysia
銅獎 – Pasar Malam Stars，Mediacorp / The Moving Visuals Co. Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲原創遊戲/競賽節目 Best Asian Original Game Show
金獎 – 2 FACES，THAI BROADCASTING COMPANY LIMITED / WORKPOINT GROUP
銀獎 – THE FAN，THAI BROADCASTING COMPANY LIMITED / WORKPOINT GROUP
銅獎 – Child’s Play，Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

最佳亞洲喜劇節目 Best Asian Comedy Show
金獎 – Saturday Night Live Korea Season 4 (Episode 9)，Coupang Play / AStory / NBCUniversal Formats
銀獎 – Tom and Jerry ， Warner Bros Discovery, Robot Playground Media Pte Ltd, AUM Animation Studios, India
銅獎 – Oppa, Saranghae!，WaWa Pictures Pte Ltd

最佳綜藝節目 Best Variety Show
金獎 – KOSO KOSO，Nippon TV / BBC Studios Music & Entertainment / Empire of Arkadia
銀獎 – The Wynners 50th Anniversary Special ， Television Broadcasts Limited
銅獎 – All-Out Sundays，GMA Network, Inc.
Makan On Wheels，WaWa Pictures Pte Ltd, Mediacorp

最佳亞洲製作的時事節目（亞洲區域/國際市場） Best Current Affairs Programme made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets
金獎 – Secret Slaves: The Jessica Soho Special Report on Human Trafficking，GMA Network, Inc. / GMA Public Affairs
銀獎 – The Last Defenders S2 (India)，CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd / Peddling Pictures
銅獎 – News Magazine: We Are Not Getting Married，Television Broadcasts Limited

最佳亞洲製作的時事節目（單一亞洲市場）Best Current Affairs Programme made in Asia for a Single Asian Market
金獎 – News Magazine: Set Me Free，Television Broadcasts Limited
銀獎 – Fail Mahkamah，TV3, Media Prima TV Networks
銅獎 – Tuesday Report: ”#myconnectionsg S3”(Cameron and Lojing Highlands)，Channel 8, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作的紀實節目（亞洲區域/國際市場）Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Markets
金獎 – Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case，Beach House Pictures Pte Ltd
銀獎 – Gift From The Ice: Japan’s Wild North，NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) / Doclights
銅獎 – Reaching The Unreached，CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd / Kraken Films

最佳亞洲製作的紀實節目（單一亞洲市場）Best Factual Programme for a Single Market in Asia
金獎 – The Negotiators S2，CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd / Peddling Pictures
銀獎 – Let Me Tell You A Story，The Moving Visuals Co. Pte Ltd
銅獎 – Guardians of the Shore，Sarawak Media Group / Kayu Malam Productions
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso， Beach House Pictures Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作的娛樂紀實節目（亞洲區域/國際市場）Best Factual Entertainment Programme Made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Markets
金獎 – Order Up with Hudson Yang，Beach House Pictures Pte Ltd
銀獎 – Jason’s Table: Masterful Dishes，TaiwanPlus / Yoonsonn Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Wartime Food: Poland，Mediacorp Pte Ltd / August Pictures Pte Ltd
銅獎 –Wartime Food: China，August Pictures Pte Ltd

最佳亞洲製作的娛樂紀實節目（單一亞洲市場）Best Factual Entertainment Programme Made in Single Asia Markets
金獎 – INDIA'S MEGA FESTIVALS，NGC NETWORK INDIA PVT LTD
銀獎 – A meal and A meet: Borderland Surviving，Hakka TV
銅獎 – Travel with Mommy，Astro Malaysia

最佳亞洲製作的兒童電視節目 Best Kids TV Programme Made in Asia
金獎 –Tom and Jerry – Warner Bros. Discovery / AUM Animation Studios, India / Robot Playground Media Pte Ltd
銀獎 – Shimajiro: A World of WOW! - WOW! An Amazing World of Technology，Benesse Corporation / Dash / The Answerstudio
銅獎 – Didi & Friends Kembara Muzikal，Astro Malaysia & Warnakala Studios Sdn Bhd

最佳亞洲製作節目的體育雜誌節目 Best Sports Magazine Programme
金獎 – SPOTIME MOTORSPORTS，SPOTV by Eclat Media Group
銀獎 – Coupang Play Pick，Coupang Play
銅獎 – Masters of the Game，People’s Television Network, Inc. Philippines

