金球獎入圍名單揭曉！
另一半恐是「媽寶」的4個特點
峮峮《飢餓遊戲》畢業了！
金球獎入圍名單揭曉！李奧納多新片狂掃9提名　對戰李秉憲爭最佳男主

記者蔡宜芳／綜合報導

第83屆金球獎即將於2026年1月11日盛大舉行，而入圍名單也於台灣時間8日晚間揭曉。由李奧納多·狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）主演的《一戰再戰（One Battle After Another）》獲得9項提名，而李奧納多也入圍了「最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角」，將與南韓影帝李秉憲一較高下。

▲▼第83屆金球獎入圍名單揭曉。（圖／路透）

▲第83屆金球獎入圍名單揭曉。（圖／路透）

緊隨《一戰再戰》之後的是入圍8項的《情感的價值（Sentimental Value）》、《罪人（Sinners）》獲得 7 項、《哈姆奈特（Hamnet）》則獲得6項提名。在電視類方面，《白蓮花大飯店（The White Lotus）》以6項提名領先，其次是《混沌少年時（Adolescence）》入圍5項，《破案三人行（Only Murders in the Building）》與《人生切割術（Severance）》則各獲4項提名。

▲李奧納多迪卡皮歐憑藉《一戰再戰》拿下「國家評論協會獎」影帝。（圖／華納提供）

▲李奧納多迪卡皮歐主演的《一戰再戰》入圍金球獎9項提名。（圖／華納提供）

此外，金球獎日前已公布兩項終身成就獎得主，2026 年「塞西爾·B·德米爾獎（Cecil B. DeMille Award）」由海倫·米蘭（Helen Mirren）獲得，以表彰她對娛樂產業的卓越貢獻；莎拉·潔西卡·帕克（Sarah Jessica Parker） 將獲得 「卡蘿·伯納特獎（Carol Burnett Award）」，肯定其對電視界的深遠影響。

第83屆金球獎入圍名單

【最佳Podcast節目】

Arnchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First

【最佳戲劇類電影】

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent

【最佳音樂及喜劇電影】

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

【最佳動畫長片】

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

【最佳外語片】

It Was Just an Accident(France)
No Other Choice(South Korea)
Sentimental Value(Norway)
Sirāt(Spain)
The Secret Agent(Brazil)
The Voice of Hind Rajab(Tunisia)

【最佳戲劇類電影女主角】

Eva Victor
Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence
Die My Love

Jessie Buckley
Hamnet

Julia Roberts
After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve
Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson
Hedda(2025)

【最佳戲劇類電影男主角】

Dwayne Johnson
The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton
Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan
Sinners

Oscar Isaac
Frankenstein

Wagner Moura
The Secret Agent

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電影女主角】

Amanda Seyfried
The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti
One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo
Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone
Bugonia

Kate Hudson
Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角】

Ethan Hawke
Blue Moon

George Clooney
Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons
Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun
No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio
One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet
Marty Supreme

【最佳電影女配角】

Amy Madigan
Weapons

Ariana Grande
Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning
Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt
The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor
One Battle After Another

【最佳電影男配角】

Adam Sandler
Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro
One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi
Frankenstein

Paul Mescal
Hamnet

Sean Penn
One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård
Sentimental Value

【最佳電影類導演】

Chloé Zhao
Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro
Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler
Sinners

【最佳劇本】

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
Hamnet

Jafar Panahi
It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson
One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler
Sinners

【最佳原創配樂獎】

Alexandre Desplat
Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer
F1

Jonny Greenwood
One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray
Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson
Sinners

Max Richter
Hamnet

【最佳原創歌曲】

Dream As One
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden
KPop Demon Hunters
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You
Sinners
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home
Wicked: For Good
Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble
Wicked: For Good
Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams
Train Dreams
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

【電影和票房成就獎】

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

【最佳戲劇類影集】

Diplomat, The
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The Pitt
White Lotus, The

【最佳音樂及喜劇影集】

Abbott Elementary
Bear, The
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Studio, The

【最佳迷你影集或電視電影】

Adolescence
All Her Fault
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me
The Girlfriend

【最佳戲劇類電視女主角】

Bella Ramsey
Last of Us, The

Britt Lower
Severance

Helen Mirren
MobLand

Kathy Bates
Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keri Russell
Diplomat, The

Rhea Seehorn
Pluribus

【最佳戲劇類電視男主角】

Adam Scott
Severance

Diego Luna
Andor

Gary Oldman
Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo
Task

Noah Wyle
The Pitt

Sterling Brown
Paradise

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電視劇女主角】

Ayo Edebiri
Bear, The

Jean Smart
Hacks

Jenna Ortega
Wednesday

Kristen Bell
Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne
Poker Face

Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電視劇男主角】

Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell
Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White
Bear, The

Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen
Studio, The

Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building

【最佳電視女配角】

Aimee Lou Wood
White Lotus, The

Carrie Coon
White Lotus, The

Catherine O'Hara
Studio, The

Erin Doherty
Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder
Hacks

Parker Posey
White Lotus, The

【劇情類電影最佳男主角】

Charlie Hunnam
Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi
The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law
Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys
The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti
Black Mirror

Stephen Graham
Adolescence

【最佳電視男配角】

Ashley Walters
Adolescence

Billy Crudup
Morning Show, The

Jason Isaacs
White Lotus, The

Owen Cooper
Adolescence

Tramell Tillman
Severance

Walton Goggins
White Lotus, The

【最佳電視單口喜劇表演獎】

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

金球獎

峮峮《飢餓遊戲》畢業了！1年前曾請辭　節目道歉：沒替她擋下網暴

4小時前

3小時前

11小時前

5小時前

8小時前

39分鐘前

14小時前

1小時前

7小時前

5小時前

14小時前

10小時前

