金球獎入圍名單揭曉！李奧納多新片狂掃9提名　對戰李秉憲爭最佳男主

記者蔡宜芳／綜合報導

第83屆金球獎即將於2026年1月11日盛大舉行，而入圍名單也於台灣時間8日晚間揭曉。由李奧納多·狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）主演的《一戰再戰（One Battle After Another）》獲得9項提名，而李奧納多也入圍了「最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角」，將與南韓影帝李秉憲一較高下。

▲第83屆金球獎入圍名單揭曉。（圖／路透）

緊隨《一戰再戰》之後的是入圍8項的《情感的價值（Sentimental Value）》、《罪人（Sinners）》獲得 7 項、《哈姆奈特（Hamnet）》則獲得6項提名。在電視類方面，《白蓮花大飯店（The White Lotus）》以6項提名領先，其次是《混沌少年時（Adolescence）》入圍5項，《破案三人行（Only Murders in the Building）》與《人生切割術（Severance）》則各獲4項提名。

▲李奧納多迪卡皮歐主演的《一戰再戰》入圍金球獎9項提名。（圖／華納提供）

此外，金球獎日前已公布兩項終身成就獎得主，2026 年「塞西爾·B·德米爾獎（Cecil B. DeMille Award）」由海倫·米蘭（Helen Mirren）獲得，以表彰她對娛樂產業的卓越貢獻；莎拉·潔西卡·帕克（Sarah Jessica Parker） 將獲得 「卡蘿·伯納特獎（Carol Burnett Award）」，肯定其對電視界的深遠影響。

第83屆金球獎入圍名單

【最佳Podcast節目】

Arnchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

【最佳戲劇類電影】

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

【最佳音樂及喜劇電影】

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

【最佳動畫長片】

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

【最佳外語片】

It Was Just an Accident(France)

No Other Choice(South Korea)

Sentimental Value(Norway)

Sirāt(Spain)

The Secret Agent(Brazil)

The Voice of Hind Rajab(Tunisia)

【最佳戲劇類電影女主角】

Eva Victor

Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence

Die My Love

Jessie Buckley

Hamnet

Julia Roberts

After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve

Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson

Hedda(2025)

【最佳戲劇類電影男主角】

Dwayne Johnson

The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton

Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan

Sinners

Oscar Isaac

Frankenstein

Wagner Moura

The Secret Agent

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電影女主角】

Amanda Seyfried

The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti

One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone

Bugonia

Kate Hudson

Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電影男主角】

Ethan Hawke

Blue Moon

George Clooney

Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons

Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun

No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio

One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet

Marty Supreme

【最佳電影女配角】

Amy Madigan

Weapons

Ariana Grande

Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning

Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt

The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor

One Battle After Another

【最佳電影男配角】

Adam Sandler

Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro

One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi

Frankenstein

Paul Mescal

Hamnet

Sean Penn

One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård

Sentimental Value

【最佳電影類導演】

Chloé Zhao

Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro

Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi

It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier

Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson

One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler

Sinners

【最佳劇本】

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

Hamnet

Jafar Panahi

It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt

Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson

One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler

Sinners

【最佳原創配樂獎】

Alexandre Desplat

Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer

F1

Jonny Greenwood

One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray

Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson

Sinners

Max Richter

Hamnet

【最佳原創歌曲】

Dream As One

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden

KPop Demon Hunters

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You

Sinners

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home

Wicked: For Good

Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble

Wicked: For Good

Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams

Train Dreams

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

【電影和票房成就獎】

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

【最佳戲劇類影集】

Diplomat, The

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

White Lotus, The

【最佳音樂及喜劇影集】

Abbott Elementary

Bear, The

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Studio, The

【最佳迷你影集或電視電影】

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

【最佳戲劇類電視女主角】

Bella Ramsey

Last of Us, The

Britt Lower

Severance

Helen Mirren

MobLand

Kathy Bates

Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keri Russell

Diplomat, The

Rhea Seehorn

Pluribus

【最佳戲劇類電視男主角】

Adam Scott

Severance

Diego Luna

Andor

Gary Oldman

Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo

Task

Noah Wyle

The Pitt

Sterling Brown

Paradise

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電視劇女主角】

Ayo Edebiri

Bear, The

Jean Smart

Hacks

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday

Kristen Bell

Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face

Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building

【最佳音樂及喜劇類電視劇男主角】

Adam Brody

Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell

Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White

Bear, The

Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen

Studio, The

Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building

【最佳電視女配角】

Aimee Lou Wood

White Lotus, The

Carrie Coon

White Lotus, The

Catherine O'Hara

Studio, The

Erin Doherty

Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder

Hacks

Parker Posey

White Lotus, The

【劇情類電影最佳男主角】

Charlie Hunnam

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law

Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys

The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti

Black Mirror

Stephen Graham

Adolescence

【最佳電視男配角】

Ashley Walters

Adolescence

Billy Crudup

Morning Show, The

Jason Isaacs

White Lotus, The

Owen Cooper

Adolescence

Tramell Tillman

Severance

Walton Goggins

White Lotus, The

【最佳電視單口喜劇表演獎】

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem