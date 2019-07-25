ETtoday新聞雲手機版ETtoday星光雲APP新聞訂閱
Swedish House Mafia驚爆「臨時取消Tomorrowland壓軸」　內部人士怒揭真相

記者洪文／綜合報導

世界第一大電音活動Tomorrowland（明日電子音樂節），即將邁入第2周，23日公布「3 Are Legend」（Dimitri Vegas、Like Mike以及Steve Aoki）為最終壓軸DJ，形同證實Swedish House Mafia（簡稱SHM，瑞典浩室黑手黨）今年不會出席，許多粉絲失望不已。一名自稱內部人士的網友爆料「SHM確實臨時放鳥」，雖然消息並未受到官方證實，然而已在網友間掀起一番熱議。

Swedish House Mafia。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲瑞典傳奇電音天團Swedish House Mafia。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

SHM在2018年3月邁阿密Ultra適逢20周年之際，在最後一組壓軸世紀合體，讓許多樂迷感動不已，團員之一Steve Angello曾經公開表示SHM「將會以任何必要的形式」登上2019年Tomorrowland。而過去連續3年擔任Tomorrowland主舞台壓軸DJ的Martin Garrix在1月證實今年只會在自家唱片公司舞台STMPD stage表演，今年6月Tomorrowland官方粉絲團放上煙火彩蛋，暗示SHM的出席，因此粉絲一直相信SHM今年會在Tomorrowland主舞台擔任壓軸DJ。

▲▼Tomorrowland官網暗示Swedish House Mafia可能登台表演。（圖／翻攝自Tomorrowland官網）

▲Tomorrowland官網曾經暗示Swedish House Mafia可能登台表演。（圖／翻攝自Tomorrowland官網）

年初Tomorrowland公布陣容沒有SHM，不過粉絲仍在等待「好消息」，一直到這幾天公布第1周壓軸為「3 Are Legend」（Dimitri Vegas、Like Mike以及Steve Aoki），第2周又是同一組合，粉絲才徹底死心。雖然SHM從未正式宣布將在Tomorrowland表演，然而SHM因「無法預期的狀況」臨時取消Ultra Korea、Weekend Festival，半年內有了「兩場前科」加上這次的「缺席」，許多粉絲對他們失望透頂。

▲▼Swedish House Mafia驚爆「臨時取消Tomorrowland壓軸」。（圖／翻攝自Twitter、Reddit）

▲Tomorrowland在首周末最後一刻公布第二周最終壓軸。（圖／翻攝自Twitter）

SHM「缺席」消息引發網友熱議，一名自稱曾與Tomorrowland官方內部人士有密切來往的網友Mailbox538在美國論壇《Reddit》爆料：「我100％保證，Swedish House Mafia本來談定在Tomorrowland第1周、第2周壓軸表演，兩次都在最後一刻取消，然而取消卻沒有說明原因。」他透露，Tomorrowland正在要求Swedish House Mafia給出最後一刻退出的原因，官方希望有個原因才能向外界公開說明。

▲▼Swedish House Mafia驚爆「臨時取消Tomorrowland壓軸」。（圖／翻攝自Twitter、Reddit）

▲網友爆料Swedish House Mafia臨時取消Tomorrowland壓軸表演。（圖／翻攝自Twitter、Reddit）

不過，Tomorrowland至今並未公開發表任何有關SHM的官方聲明，所以有位網友對於爆料真相感到質疑：「這個絕對不是Tomorrowland官方的聲明，任何人都可以自稱跟內部人士有接觸。」而爆料者Mailbox538則是回覆：「我本來不打算繼續再說，但我認為我必須把我所知道的真相說出來，Tomorrowland主辦單位知道我的名字、電話等。」他再度強調，如果說錯等於是毀掉自己多年在業界的名聲，說出來只是覺得社會大眾應該知道真相。

網友爆料全文：

Hi guys,

So there’s been a lot of discussion around Swedish House Mafia and their (none-)performances at Tomorrowland. It’s only fair that I inform you, the community - The people who make the event so special.

I’ve been in conversation with the Tomorrowland organization, as I would be involved in the Tomorrowland communication, and can confirm that Swedish House Mafia were 100% booked to close both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. For both weekends they cancelled two times very last minute. The reason for cancellation hasn’t been communicated.

Discussions are ongoing between Tomorrowland and Swedish House Mafia to understand why they decided to pull out at the last minute. Until there are clear answers, I wouldn’t expect an official statement.

Obviously this came as a huge surprise and the organization are very frustrated and have done their best to organize new acts at the last minute (e.g. KSHMR added on the Monday before W1). As you can imagine this isn’t easy when headline artists are all over the world, and have other commitments.

I understand this is very disappointing news, and your pain is also felt by the Tomorrowland organization. Hope all you in W1 had the time of your life none the less, and Weekend 2 start the Hype!

There will be no further comment from myself as this is all the news I have - I am not in a position to answer further questions.

★圖片為版權照片，由達志影像供《ETtoday新聞雲》專用，任何網站、報刊、電視台未經達志影像許可，不得部分或全部轉載！

萌犬「懶得走」秒開啟省電模式　嫩白肚擼地主人超無奈：要多懶

